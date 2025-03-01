Saturday, March 01, 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg's family declines autopsy
March 01, 2025
LOS ANGELES  -  The cause of death for actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been ruled “undetermined” by the New York City Medical Examiner, according to an agency spokesperson. Trachtenberg, whose memorable projects included roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” died Wednesday in Manhattan. She was 39. Her family declined an autopsy and because Trachtenberg’s death was not deemed suspicious by law enforcement, the medical examiner’s office honored that request, the spokesperson said. An NYPD source told CNN this week that Trachtenberg reportedly had a recent medical issue and that her death appeared to be related to natural causes. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time,” a representative for Trachtenberg told CNN in a statement Wednesday.

