ISLAMABAD - Ramazan Moon has not been sighted, therefore, the first Ramazan-ul-Mabarak shall commence from Sunday (tomorrow).

According to a notification of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued on Friday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which met in Peshawar this evening with its Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair, announced the decision.