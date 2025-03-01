NA body discusses crucial issues related to ongoing health projects

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has agreed that no new health related projects should be initiated until the completion of the ongoing initiatives.

The members underscored a focus on maintaining high-quality standards and timely delivery with members to provide feedback on the quality of health projects in their respective constituencies in future.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The meeting discussed crucial issues related to ongoing health projects, proposed budgets and health reforms aimed at improving public health services across the country.

Turning to financial matters, the ministry presented a detailed report on the allocated and proposed funds for ongoing projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2025-26. The allocated amount for the fiscal year 2024-25 was Rs24.75 billion, with physical releases amounting to Rs13.829 billion. The committee stressed that 100% utilization must be ensured to meet the health sector’s goals in a transparent manner.

Additionally, the members unanimously agreed that no new projects should be initiated until the completion of the ongoing initiatives. A focus on maintaining high-quality standards and timely delivery was also underscored, with members to provide feedback on the quality of health projects. The committee also addressed the “One Patient One ID” initiative, aimed at digitalizing healthcare services to streamline patient identification and medical records. The M/o NHSR&C confirmed that equipment had already been installed at several hospitals, including PIMS, NIRM, TB Hospital and Polyclinic, with further extensions planned by June 30, 2025. A detailed presentation on the progress of the initiative will be provided at the next meeting.

One of the key discussions of the meeting focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which were a leading cause of death in Pakistan. PANAH (Pakistan National Heart Association) proposed a policy for addressing NCDs, urging the government to prioritize public health and raise awareness about the role of diet in preventing these diseases. The committee was supportive of PANAH’s proposal for taxation on unhealthy products, such as those high in trans-fats, with the revenue from these taxes allocated to public health and nutrition programmes.

The committee also recommended that the ministry support this initiative and ensure collaboration with the relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the PSQCA, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).