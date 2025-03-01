Need stressed to make efforts for supporting deserving people

Vehari - The Al-Khidmat Foundation, Vehari chapter, organised its annual charity dinner program at a local hall. The event was attended by prominent guests, including Dr. Zakirullah Mujahid, Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Waleed Naseer Chaudhry, Deputy Secretary of Al-Khidmat Foundation South Punjab, and renowned poet Syed Arif Hussain Bukhari. Dr. Zakirullah Mujahid addressed the gathering, emphasising that sponsoring an orphan is the best means of achieving success in this life and the hereafter. He quoted the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), saying, “I and the one who sponsors an orphan will be together in Paradise like these two fingers.” He added that Al-Khidmat Foundation is currently sponsoring over 30,000 orphans across Pakistan, providing them with monthly stipends of Rs. 5,500.Waleed Naseer Chaudhry spoke about the organization’s efforts to support the needy, including orphans, the disabled, and the poor. He emphasized that sponsoring orphans is a means of attaining salvation in the hereafter. Sayed Javed Hussain Shah, District President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, presented the organization’s annual report for 2024, highlighting its achievements in sponsoring orphans, distributing wheelchairs, and providing financial assistance to the needy. Renowned poet Syed Arif Hussain Bukhari recited his poetry, which was well-received by the audience. The event also featured video presentations showcasing Al-Khidmat Foundation’s ongoing projects. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Haji Muhammad Aslam Madni, President of the Karyana Merchant Association, Haji Naveed Akhtar Zargar, President of the Sarafa Association, and Chaudhry Tariq Mahmood, District Chairman of Al-Khidmat Foundation. Dr. Zakirullah Mujahid appealed to the audience to donate generously to support Al-Khidmat Foundation’s cause. The event concluded with a dinner, and the participants praised Al-Khidmat Foundation’s efforts to support the needy.

RAIN CONTINUES TO LASH CITY

A spell of light to moderate rain continued to lash the city and surrounding areas on Friday. The rain caused power outages in several areas and increased the intensity of the cold. After a night of cloudy skies, a game of hide and seek between the sun and clouds began on Friday morning, lasting until sunset. The sun’s warmth gave a feeling of heat, while the clouds and cool breeze kept the cold intact.The day ended with a cold evening, following a day of sunshine and clouds. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of more clouds and rain.