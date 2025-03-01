Saturday, March 01, 2025
One killed, one injured in Karachi road accident

STAFF REPORT
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi. According to details, a rashly driven water tanker hit the two persons standing near “Itwar Bazaar” area of Gulshan Iqbal. As a result, one person died on the spot, while another sustained injuries in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.

STAFF REPORT

