PA members from Lahore discuss constituency-specific issues with LDA officials

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired a high-level meeting on the Lahore Development Plan, bringing together Provincial Assembly members from all Lahore constituencies, along with key officials, including the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Managing Directors of WASA and Lahore Waste Management Company, the Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, and representatives from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and town administrations.

The session focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects, identifying challenges, and ensuring their timely completion.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister engaged with lawmakers, receiving detailed updates on constituency-specific issues. He directed local government institutions to take swift action in addressing public concerns, emphasizing that the Lahore Development Plan—initiated under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision—aims to modernize urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents. The plan includes upgrades to drainage and sewerage systems, road rehabilitation, installation of streetlights, restoration of public parks, and improvements to the water supply network.

A key agenda item was the establishment of modern waste disposal units across all zones of Lahore, ensuring a long-term and sustainable solution to the city’s wastewater and drainage challenges. The Finance Minister stressed the importance of transparency and efficiency in the execution of the Lahore Development Plan, assuring that resources are being utilized optimally with strict financial oversight. He directed the relevant authorities to accelerate project implementation and adhere to designated timelines to ensure public benefits are delivered without delays. Addressing assembly members, the Finance Minister highlighted their critical role in overseeing and facilitating development efforts in their respective constituencies.

He urged them to stay actively involved in ensuring swift and effective project execution, reiterating that their engagement is vital to the plan’s success and the government’s commitment to delivering improved public services.

Concluding the meeting, the Finance Minister reaffirmed the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to transforming Lahore into a model metropolitan city. He assured that all necessary resources are being deployed to enhance urban infrastructure and elevate living standards, ensuring that the Lahore Development Plan delivers lasting improvements for residents across the city.