Saturday, March 01, 2025
Pakistan, Denmark vow to strengthen ties into economic partnership

Web Desk
10:36 PM | March 01, 2025
Pakistan and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to transforming their long-standing bilateral friendship into a robust economic partnership.

The resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Saturday. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance collaboration in trade and investment, with a focus on promoting Public-Private Partnerships.

As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025 and 2026, Pakistan and Denmark also pledged to cooperate on multilateral platforms to advance mutual interests, promote peace, and support sustainable development.

