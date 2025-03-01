Pakistan in Space

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement that Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will soon send its first manned space mission to the Chinese space station is a welcome development that deserves appreciation across the political spectrum and the nation. The plan stems from cooperation agreements between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). While sending a Pakistani astronaut into space will be a symbolic and historic milestone, allowing the country to conduct scientific experiments in a zero-gravity environment and advance space research, it also underscores the depth of Pakistan-China relations, particularly in high-tech fields.

SUPARCO, once a formidable institution in research and scientific development, has declined over the years due to a lack of investment and government attention. Meanwhile, China has emerged as a global leader in aerospace engineering and materials science. Partnering with Beijing to revive Pakistan’s research and development in space technology is not just beneficial but essential. Pakistan has long relied on Chinese satellites and rockets to launch its own payloads into orbit. With further collaboration between the two agencies, it is hoped that this process can be localized, allowing Pakistan to build its expertise and develop indigenous capabilities.

The future increasingly depends on satellite technology for telecommunications, connectivity, monitoring, surveillance, and security—critical areas that Pakistan must prioritise. This historic step should not remain a symbolic gesture; it must serve as a catalyst for a sustained and strategic revival of Pakistan’s space programme, ensuring long-term investment in aerospace research and technological development.