Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station soon: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that due to efforts of his economic team the macroeconomic conditions in the country had improved significantly, however the government would have to work further to improve conditions at the microeconomic level so that the benefits of economic progress could reach peo-ple. The prime minister sated this during a meeting with a delegation of prominent industrialists and busi-nessmen of the country.

The prime minister said the government was working on priority basis for the promotion of industry and business. He said business community and industrialists were backbone of the country’s economy and it was our top priority to resolve the issues faced by them.

He said the government was striving for putting in place business and investment friendly policies. The prime minister said investors and business community were provided an easy and simple platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council where facilities were being provided through a one window opera-tion. He said major portion of work was completed for digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue, adding Faceless Custom Assessment System had promoted transparency.

The prime minister said the government was trying to meet targets of sustainable progress. Rapid progress had been made in the last one year regarding foreign direct investment in the country, he added.

The prime minister said the government was focusing to seek foreign direct investment in those areas which could help enhance exports.

He told that during the visits of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan numerous agreements were signed for invest-ment in Pakistan which was reflective of the confidence of foreign investors in the national economy.

He said the best way to increase economic growth was by enhancing the country’s exports.

He sought suggestions from the businessmen and industrialists for sustainable economic growth in the country. The prime minister directed formation of a committee comprising businessmen, industrialists and government ministers for suggesting a path for sustainable economic growth. The committee would give suggestions to the government within two weeks.

The delegation appreciated the government for its economic policies and for bringing improvement in the economic indicators. They lauded Federal Board of Revenue and other government departments for taking effective steps to curb smuggling. They also commended the government for introducing Custom Assess-ment System and for its policies of privatization and deregulation.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Rev-enue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator of Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal and high level officials attended the meeting.

Breakfast session with newly inducted cabinet members

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing satisfaction over substantial reduction in inflation, a rise in foreign exchange reserves, and an increase in foreign remittances, pledged to continue efforts to further improve the macro economic indicator in the years to come.

In a breakfast session with the newly inducted members of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister high-lighted that the selection of all new cabinet members was based on their abilities and potential.

“We are all accountable to Allah Almighty and the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that he himself will undertake regular monitoring of the performance of all federal ministers and other members of the federal cabinet. He also appreciated the services of all the cabinet members as the public representatives.

The cabinet members reaffirmed their commitment to play active role in the country’s development and the public welfare. They also lauded the prime minister’s efforts for recent economic development in the coun-try. Matters of the country’s political and economic situation also came under discussion during the meet-ing.

Pakistan, China agree to promote space cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will send its first space manned mission to China’s space station.

Addressing a ceremony after witnessing the exchange of a cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPPARCO) and China Manned Space Agency, the prime minister said that this was yet another wonderful gesture from Chinese government to further deepen bilateral cooperation in this field.

He emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, not only the space pro-gramme was progressing speedily but also mega projects in other sectors were built in Pakistan under Chi-na Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which had really transformed the country’s landscape.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s participation in the China Space Station program reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and will contribute to mutual knowledge-sharing and the broader vision of peaceful space exploration for the benefit of humanity.

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Center of China. One selected astronaut shall be trained as a scientific payload specialist, preparing for specialized research aboard the China Space Station (CSS). The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026, with the aim of flying in an upcoming mission as per CSS planning.

The first national astronaut’s mission at CSS will involve conducting cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal termed the agreement a historic milestone, underscor-ing its role in accelerating technological innovation, capacity building, and research. He stated that the col-laboration with China extends beyond astronaut training, laying the groundwork for Pakistan’s long-term growth in human spaceflight and exploration.

Director General of China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Dr Lin Xinqiang expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, reaffirming China’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation in space explora-tion.

Chairman SUPPARCO Mohammad Yousaf Khan regarded the agreement as a landmark in Pakistan’s space journey, emphasizing perseverance, adaptability, and technological progress.

He invited youth, professionals, and academia to actively participate in Pakistan’s astronaut program, en-couraging them to contribute to the nation’s space exploration efforts through research, innovation, and skill development.