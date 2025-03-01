PFF President Saud Azim hails football fraternity, govt organizations

The President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and (NC), , has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the football fraternity following the successful approval of FIFA-proposed amendments during the Extraordinary Congress held in Lahore yesterday.

Chaired by , the Congress witnessed a unanimous decision by the newly elected Congress members to approve the amendments, ensuring Pakistan’s football governance is now aligned with FIFA’s statutes.

Saud Azim stated terming the development a historic milestone, “This is a historic moment for all of us. With the approval of these amendments, we are now in compliance with FIFA’s regulations regarding the clauses. I want to thank the newly elected PFF Congress for its support and dedication, as this could not have been achieved without the commitment of Congress members, the PFF statement added.

“I also extend my gratitude to the entire football fraternity and key stakeholders, including the Ministry of IPC and the Pakistan Sports Board, for standing by the best interests of Pakistan football,” he added.