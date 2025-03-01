PM, Russian Minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Russian First Deputy Minister For Energy Pavel Sorokin called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The prime minister said Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening relations with Russia.

“We want to further promote diplomatic, trade and investment ties,” he said adding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit was very productive. He reiterated invitation to the President of Russia for a visit to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Russia had great capacity to further cooperation in energy and other sectors. The Russian Minister for Energy said Russia was desirous of improving relations with Pakistan in the field of energy.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for its hospitality. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed and high-level officials attended the meeting.