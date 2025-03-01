PM Shehbaz launches Rs20bn Ramazan relief package for 4m families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday launched a Rs20 billion Ramazan relief package aimed at supporting 4 million deserving families, benefitting approximately 20 million people across the country.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the prime minister announced that each eligible family would receive Rs5,000 through digital wallets within the first ten days of Ramazan. He noted that this year's allocation is significantly higher than last year's Rs7 billion relief fund.

PM Shehbaz commended the State Bank of Pakistan, Nadra, BISP, and tech firms for developing a digital distribution system, ensuring efficient and transparent relief delivery. He also expressed gratitude to foreign partners for their contributions.

The prime minister reiterated his government's commitment to tackling corruption, citing a recent Rs23 billion recovery from a Sindh High Court case. He announced the privatization of the Utility Stores Corporation due to alleged corruption and pledged to shut down loss-making state entities.

He also condemned the terrorist attack on Maulana Hamid ul Haq, calling it a heart-wrenching incident, and vowed to eliminate terrorism with national and security forces' support.

Additionally, 600 stalls will be set up at the tehsil level to provide subsidized sugar at Rs130 per kg under the relief initiative.