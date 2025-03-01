PNS Yarmook participates in IDEX and NADEX 25

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Yarmook recently visited the United Arab Emirates to participate in the prestigious International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition-NADEX 25. The event saw participation from ships of eight countries and a total of 65 nations.

During the exhibition, PNS Yarmook engaged in joint exercises with the UAE Navy Ship Al Emirates. The ship was also visited by high-profile dignitaries, including UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, and the Defence Ministers of Romania and Yemen. The Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) of Pakistan Navy took the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest with dignitaries from participating nations.

PNS Yarmook's presence at the exhibition underscores Pakistan's robust defence relations with the United Arab Emirates and highlights the Pakistan Navy's active involvement in global maritime security initiatives.