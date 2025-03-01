President seeks govt’s performance report ahead of parliamentary address

The Presidency has requested a one-year performance report from the government in preparation for President Asif Ali Zardari’s upcoming address to the joint session of Parliament.

According to sources, the President’s speech will highlight key economic initiatives and their impact while also addressing pressing regional and global issues, including Kashmir and Palestine.

Amid expected opposition protests, the speech is anticipated to last between 20 to 25 minutes. The joint session, set for March 10, will mark the beginning of the second parliamentary year.

The session will be presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly, with invitations extended to military leadership, governors, chief ministers, and provincial assembly speakers.