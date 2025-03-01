Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President seeks govt’s performance report ahead of parliamentary address

President seeks govt’s performance report ahead of parliamentary address
Web Desk
12:57 PM | March 01, 2025
National

The Presidency has requested a one-year performance report from the government in preparation for President Asif Ali Zardari’s upcoming address to the joint session of Parliament.

According to sources, the President’s speech will highlight key economic initiatives and their impact while also addressing pressing regional and global issues, including Kashmir and Palestine.

Amid expected opposition protests, the speech is anticipated to last between 20 to 25 minutes. The joint session, set for March 10, will mark the beginning of the second parliamentary year.

The session will be presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly, with invitations extended to military leadership, governors, chief ministers, and provincial assembly speakers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025