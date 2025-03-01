Saturday, March 01, 2025
Prosecution expresses discontent over police investigation in Mustafa Amir murder case

Web Desk
7:11 PM | March 01, 2025
National

The prosecution has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation into the murder of Mustafa Amir. According to sources, the prosecution department has requested a progress report from the investigating officer handling the case.

The department specifically inquired about the four cases registered against the main accused, Armaghan, and sought detailed updates on the progress of these cases. Additionally, the prosecution demanded information on the investigative measures taken with the suspects involved.

Sources also revealed that the investigation team had been instructed to provide clarification on several aspects, including the number of witness statements recorded, the initiation of forensic analysis for DNA and fingerprints, and whether CCTV footage and financial records had been thoroughly examined as part of the investigation.

