PSL 10 set to kick off on April 11 with Islamabad vs Lahore clash

LAHORE - The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—culminating in the grand finale at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 18. A special exhibition match will also take place in Peshawar on April 8.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13, while Gaddafi Stadium will stage 13 games, including both Eliminators and the final. Karachi and Multan will each host five matches, ensuring wide coverage of the tournament.

HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted the league’s growing stature, saying, “The HBL PSL has evolved into a globally recognized tournament, showcasing Pakistan’s best cricketing talent. This edition will not only bring high-octane action but also expand the league’s reach with an exhibition match in Peshawar.”

The tournament will feature three double-headers, with matches scheduled on weekends and a Labour Day special on May 1. Former champions Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators will be eager to challenge for the title, ensuring another thrilling edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 league.