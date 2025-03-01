Saturday, March 01, 2025
PTI MPA granted 3-day physical remand in November 26 protest case

Web Desk
7:15 PM | March 01, 2025
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ali Shah a 3-day physical remand in connection with the November 26 protest case. Shah was presented before Judge Abul Hassanat Muhammad Zulqernain today.

During the proceedings, Shah’s lawyer requested that his client either be sent to judicial remand or released on bail, citing his age (70) and health concerns. However, the prosecutor countered, stating that Shah’s medical treatment could be arranged while in jail.

Earlier, the ATC had also ruled on bail applications for 400 individuals involved in cases related to the PTI protest on November 26.

