Public welfare counters set up to assist citizens

March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRAT  -  Multiple public welfare programmes are being implemented across the Gujrat district on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk said on Friday. Under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme, financial assistance, including interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million for seven years, is being provided to citizens for house construction. The Punjab government will cover all service charges to ease financial burdens. Additionally, initiatives such as the ‘Kisan Card’ and ‘Himmat Card’ are supporting farmers and low-income citizens. The ‘Kisan Card’ provides financial aid, subsidies, and other facilities to enhance agricultural productivity, while the ‘Himmat Card’ ensures government assistance reaches deserving individuals.

For citizens’ convenience, information countres have been set up at the Deputy Commissioner Complex and tehsil offices. These counters offer services related to ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’, Easy Business, Minority Card, Livestock Card, and more.

