Punjab govt announce new office hours for Ramazan

The Punjab government on Friday has officially announced new office hours for Ramazan with all offices set to start from 9:00am in the holy month.

Office hours in Punjab Civil Secretariat will be from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, while office hours will be from 9am to 12:30pm on Friday. Office hours in government offices with 6 working days will be from 9am to 2pm. Likewise office hours will be from 9am to 12:30pm on Friday.

The Punjab government in this connection has also issued a notification of office hours.