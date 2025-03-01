Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt announce new office hours for Ramazan

Punjab govt announce new office hours for Ramazan
Web Desk
10:26 AM | March 01, 2025
National

The Punjab government on Friday has officially announced new office hours for Ramazan with all offices set to start from 9:00am in the holy month.

Office hours in Punjab Civil Secretariat will be from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, while office hours will be from 9am to 12:30pm on Friday. Office hours in government offices with 6 working days will be from 9am to 2pm. Likewise office hours will be from 9am to 12:30pm on Friday.

The Punjab government in this connection has also issued a notification of office hours.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025