Saturday, March 01, 2025
Punjab Sports Dept to build shops, food streets around stadiums

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Sports Department has announced plans to construct markets, shops, and food streets around sports complexes and stadiums across the province to boost revenue generation. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar chaired a high-level meeting at PESSI on Friday, attended by Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, and other officials. A brief documentary highlighting the department’s one-year performance was also screened. Khokhar revealed that 60 shops will be built in Faisalabad Division, 35 in Muzaffargarh, 26 in Rahwali, 16 in Gojra, 12 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Rawalpindi, and 4 in Nowshehra Virkan.  

