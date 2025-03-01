Qasim, Anisha shine at Sandal Bar Speed C’ship

LAHORE - The Sandal Bar Speed Sports Festival concluded with thrilling competitions, including the mud race in Syedwala, Nankana Sahib. Fakhar Zaman emerged victorious in the one-acre mud race, while M Amir and M Waqar secured second and third places, respectively. In the 6km race, M Qasim claimed the title, followed by M Sajid in second and Ijaz Ahmad in third. Irfan Aslam won the over-50 event, Rana Mudassar Iqbal dominating the over-35 race, and M Zain taking first place in the 1-km children’s race. For the first time in the event’s history, a girls’ race was introduced, with the Baig Sisters excelling. Anisha Baig took top honors, followed by Ameera Baig in second and Amna in third. In volleyball, Khushab Club lifted the trophy.