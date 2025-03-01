Saturday, March 01, 2025
Qasim, Anisha shine at Sandal Bar Speed C'ship

Qasim, Anisha shine at Sandal Bar Speed C’ship
Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Sandal Bar Speed Sports Festival concluded with thrilling competitions, including the mud race in Syedwala, Nankana Sahib. Fakhar Zaman emerged victorious in the one-acre mud race, while M Amir and M Waqar secured second and third places, respectively. In the 6km race, M Qasim claimed the title, followed by M Sajid in second and Ijaz Ahmad in third. Irfan Aslam won the over-50 event, Rana Mudassar Iqbal dominating the over-35 race, and M Zain taking first place in the 1-km children’s race. For the first time in the event’s history, a girls’ race was introduced, with the Baig Sisters excelling. Anisha Baig took top honors, followed by Ameera Baig in second and Amna in third. In volleyball, Khushab Club lifted the trophy.

Staff Reporter

