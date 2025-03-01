Rizwan Malik new president as PRU elects office-bearers for next four-year term

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) successfully conducted its elections for the 2025-2029 term at Servis House, Lahore. According to PRU Secretary General Salman Muzaffar Shaikh, the elections, held in the presence of representatives from the Asia Rugby, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), saw the appointment of new office-bearers committed to advancing rugby in the country. The election results marked a significant transition in PRU leadership as Rizwan ur Rab Malik, who is also the Vice President of Asia Rugby, was elected as the new President. He brings with him 30 years of rugby experience serving the game of rugby and his election as new PRU head will surely help Pakistan rugby excel at higher level and achieve new milestones. Notably, the committee now includes a significant number of new members, particularly women, marking a progressive step toward greater inclusivity and diversity in the sport’s leadership. The newly elected Vice Presidents are Ms Tahira Saleem, M Muzammil Khan Wazeeri, M Naeem Javed, and Mohsin Iqbal Khan. Other key office-bearers include Salman Muzaffar Shaikh as Secretary and Haroon Naseem as Treasurer. Additionally, a dedicated team of executive committee members has been elected, comprising Ms. Raheela, Tariq Khan Niazi, M. Tahir, M. Umair Tariq, Qurat ul Ain Haider, Samar Hayat, and Hammad Safdar.. Newly elected PRU President Rizwan ur Rab Malik pledged to focus on player development, infrastructure growth, and international collaborations. “This is a new era for Pakistan rugby, and we are committed to creating more opportunities for young talent. Our goal is to take Pakistan rugby to the next level, both locally and internationally,” he said. New PRU Chairman Arif Saeed congratulated the newly elected officials and also lauded the services of Fawzi Khawaja for Pakistan rugby. He expressed confidence that the new leadership will work towards strengthening the sport and increasing rugby’s popularity across the country. “We, as a team, aim to expand grassroots programs, enhance international participation, and ensure that rugby becomes a more prominent sport in the country,” he said.

With fresh leadership in place, the PRU has set ambitious goals for the next four years. Plans include expanding rugby programs in schools and colleges, hosting more international events in Pakistan, and securing sponsorships to improve facilities and player training. The federation also aims to collaborate with international rugby bodies to raise the standard of the sport in the country.