Royal family makes delightful announcement about Duchess Sophie new role

LONDON - Duchess Sophie begins a key role which was formerly played by significant royal figures late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria. Palace issued an exciting update about the Duchess of Edinburgh, sharing details about her first meaningful outing as “Patron of @OfficialMothersUnion.” King Charles’ office stated that the ‘secret weapon’ of the royal family paid a visit to the charity’s projects, English for Women, which is situated in Chelmsford. Alongside the delightful photos of Sophie from her new royal engagement, the royal family issued a statement that reads, “The project aims to reduce the isolation of those in local communities who experience language barriers in their everyday lives, many of whom are fleeing challenging situations.” “It provides a space where learners can build support networks and learn everyday English to increase their sense of belonging.” Notably, the charity, Mothers’ Union, “has a long history of royal patrons with The Duchess following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria.”

It is pertinent to note that Duchess Sophie received a huge honour from the royal family ahead of her wedding anniversary with Prince Edward.