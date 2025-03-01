Sadiqabad police arrest absconding man for murder

Rawalpindi - Sadiqabad police here on Friday arrested a man, who has been absconding, for killing another man after a brawl on January 12, 2024.

The police said that the law enforcers using technical and human intelligence succeeded in arresting Tahir Mehmood, who along with other accomplices killed Nassrullah by hitting him in head with a shovel and injuring Sajjad Khan during a brawl over a minor issue in Al Noor Colony in precincts of Sadiqabad police.

According to available details, Sardar Khan, who is fruit vender, complained to the police on January 12 last year that his younger brother Fawad Ahmed had a brawl with Ali Chuadhry.

Ali along with other men took my brother to cattle pen of Muhammad Ikram. He along with Nasrullah went to the cattle pen to settle the matter.

“However, as we reached at the pen, Ali Chuahdry, his father, and other unknown men armed with shovels, sticks and pistols started beating them,” the complainant said. He added that he was hit with shovel in his arm and Narullah in head. The attackers kicked and punched them.

Later, they took the critically wounded Nasrullah to Benazir Hospital where he died on April 22, 2024. The police had already arrested other men wanted in the case but Tahir had been absconding.