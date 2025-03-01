Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saudi ambassador distributes umbrellas to security personnel 

Saudi ambassador distributes umbrellas to security personnel 
NEWS WIRE
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday demonstrated a gesture of goodwill by distributing umbrellas to security personnel in the federal capital during a spell of rain. The Saudi envoy personally handed out umbrellas to the officers stationed at the Diplomatic Enclave, acknowledging their dedication and service despite challenging weather conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Al-Malki stated, “We wanted to express our gratitude to the security personnel in our own way for their unwavering commitment.” The act of kindness was widely appreciated, highlighting the strong and friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025