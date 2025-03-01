SC Constitutional Bench gets five more judges

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Friday nominated five more judges for the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, by majority of its total membership.

As per the declaration of the meetings, the judges from SC including Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Sala-huddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmad, Aamer Farooq and Ishtiaq Ibrahim are nominated for the constitutional benches of the top court.

The three meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan were held in the Conference Room of the Su-preme Court Building at Islamabad.

In the first meeting, the commission appointed district and session judges included Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa and Ms. Abher Gul Khan as Additional Judges of Lahore High Court, by majority of its total membership.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

In the second meeting the Judicial Commission of Pakistan also nominated Justices of Sindh High Court including Riazat Ali Sahar, Abdul Hamid Bhurgri and Nisar Ahmed Bhandbro for constitutional benches of the said court. However, in third meeting, the commission nominated judges of the top court for the consti-tutional benches of SC. The Chairperson decided to constitute the committees for setting criteria for ap-pointment of Judges of all High Courts and also for nomination of Judges for Constitutional Benches of Supreme Court and all the High Courts.

With the inclusion of five more judges the total strength of the CB of the Supreme Court has become 13, which increases the bench’s capacity to handle complex constitutional matters.

Constitutional benches have been created at the Supreme Court through an amendment to Article 191-A. “There shall be a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which may comprise an equal number of judges from each province,” the amended article states. These benches will hear original, appellate and advisory jurisdiction of the top court.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Judicial Commission comprises 13 members. The com-mission is responsible for making appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).