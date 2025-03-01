Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Show us death certificate of any citizen died on May 9, SC judge directs PTI lawyer

Show us death certificate of any citizen died on May 9, SC judge directs PTI lawyer
NEWS WIRE
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday adjourned hearing for an indefinite time on PTI’s petition seeking formation of judicial commission on incidents of May 9.  A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the cases.

On the query of Justice Amin, Advocate Hamid Khan said that the petition has prayed to form a judicial commission on incidents of May 9, and stop civilians’ trial in army courts. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail noted that you have written in your application that dozens of citizens died in the May 9 incident. Have you attached the death certificate of any citizen who died on May 9? Show us a certificate, he asked the lawyer.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan raised the question whether any private complaint was filed regarding civilian deaths? If any FIR has been filed, show it. The Supreme Court’s constitution bench adjourned the hearing indefinitely, giving time to the PTI to submit more documents.

CM Maryam envisions technical education opportunities for youth

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025