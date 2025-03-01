Sindh CM attends chehlum of Hassan Bajari, reviews healthcare facilities

HYDERABAD - Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited UC Bajara near Sehwan on Friday, where he attended the chehlum ceremony for the late Muhammad Hassan Bajaria, the father of his private secretary Muhammad Saleem Bajaria. He prayed for the departed soul and forgiveness.

On this occasion, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Tarique Razaque Dharijo, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghaznfar Ali Qadri, SSP Zafar Siddique Chhanga, local dignitaries and a large number of people attended.

Later, CM visited the PPHI hospital and reviewed essential medicines and other matters. During this visit, PPHI District Manager Zakir Hussain Samo briefed the chief minister about the PPHI hospitals in Sehwan Tehsil. He informed that, in addition to the normal OPD, over 50 delivery cases and emergency treatments, along with other diseases, were being effectively managed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the work of PPHI and also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for his work during the district’s polio campaign.