Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six Khwarij eliminated in NW IBO

Six Khwarij eliminated in NW IBO
MATEEN HAIDER
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad  -  Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.  An ISPR statement said during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, six khwarij were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025