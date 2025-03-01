Six Khwarij eliminated in NW IBO

Islamabad - Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. An ISPR statement said during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, six khwarij were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.