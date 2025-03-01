Skype announces it will shut down in May

Skype, the iconic internet chat and phone service owned by Microsoft, has announced it will be shutting down in May.

The company shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, marking the end of an era for a platform that started in 2003 and had long been a go-to service for both personal and professional communication.

"Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available," the announcement read. "Over the coming days, you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype."

The statement said with Teams, users will have access to the same core features they use in Skype such as one-on-one calls, and group calls, messaging, and file sharing.​​​​​​​