The imperative for effective governance

The holy month of Ramazan encapsulates a profound message of spiritual purification, devotion and communal solidarity. It is a time of self-discipline, generosity, and compassion that cements Muslims around the world in acts of charity and altruism. However, in Pakistan, the advent of Ramazan is often marked by exploitative commercial practices that fuel economic hardships for the public. Reports of price hike and hoarding become widespread, as a steep rise in the cost of essential commodities places immense financial strain on lower and middle-income households.

During the holy month of Ramazan, certain traders considerably inflate the prices of basic necessities such as flour, sugar, ghee, oil, milk, lentils, vegetables, and other staple food items. This artificial price surge makes routine purchases increasingly difficult for the average consumer that fall in the lower strata of society. As families prepare for sehri (the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins) and iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset), they find themselves struggling to afford even the most essential consumer items. For instance, milk, which is usually available at a reasonable price, is often sold at nearly double the standard rate. Similarly, fruits, a key component of iftar, witness exorbitant price surge, while traditional Ramazan delicacies such fritters (pakoras) and Savory fried pastries (Samosas) become unaffordable for many around. This vicious cycle of economic exploitation not only contradicts ethical business practices but also intensifies fiscal imbalances within society.

The provincial government and district administration are to curb the exploitative market trends by implementing stringent regulatory measures to prevent unfair trade practices. Despite frequent announcements by the authorities for initiatives such as daily price monitoring, warehouse inspections, and legal proceedings against profiteers, the effectiveness of these interventions remain compromised due to inconsistent enforcement regime, inadequate oversight and accountability. Corruption and bribery among certain officials at the helm further encourage the hoarders and price manipulators to evade accountability, exacerbating the financial burden on the general populace.

As the ambers of public frustration over escalating prices ignite, the government has introduced various relief initiatives, including subsidized Ramazan bazaars. Despite the fact these markets are designed to offer essential commodities at reduced/ subsidized rates, complaints regarding substandard goods and limited supplies persist. Also, while financial assistance and subsidies are pledged to the vulnerable segments of society, challenges related to transparency and accessibility remain unresolved. Long queues and supply shortages often render citizens across the country unable to benefit from these schemes, fuelling scepticism about the sincerity and efficiency of government interventions.

Several exploitative practices contribute to the economic challenges faced by consumers during Ramazan:

1. Artificial Price hike– Traders deliberately escalate prices, making it difficult for consumers to manage their daily expenses.

2. Hoarding and piling– Business entities stockpile essential goods to create artificial shortages, driving prices even higher.

3. Poor Product Quality– Some vendors inflate prices while lowering product quality, further exploiting consumers.

4. Black Market Sales– Essential commodities are at times sold illicitly at exorbitant rates, depriving consumers of fair pricing.

To effectively address market exploitation during Ramazan, a comprehensive and proactive approach is required. The key measures on part of the regulators include:

1. Enforcement of Price Controls – The government must implement strict regulations, introduce fixed pricing mechanisms, and impose legal restrictions on hoarding.

2. Enhanced Market Surveillance – Regular inspections of warehouses, supply chains, and retail markets can prevent artificial shortages and unethical pricing.

3. Subsidized Ramazan Bazaars – The expansion of government-backed markets offering fair prices can provide relief to consumers and counteract market exploitation.

4. Consumer Awareness Campaigns – Educating the public about their rights and establishing accessible complaint mechanisms can help deter unfair trade practices.

5. Penalties for Violators – Heavy fines and legal consequences for hoarders and profiteers can serve as a strong deterrent against exploitative practices.

6. Tech-Driven Monitoring – Digital platforms for real-time price tracking and consumer complaints can enhance market transparency and accountability.

It all boils down to the fact the economic exploitation during Ramazan stands in stark contrast to the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines this sacred month. Ensuring fair market practices requires a concerted effort from both government authorities and the business community. Given the appropriate will and clout, the incumbent government has the potential to safeguard the economic well-being of citizens by further augmenting strict regulatory regime, improving market transparency and promoting consumer awareness. Only through effective governance and collective vigilance can the true essence of Ramazan be preserved, allowing all members of society, especially the underprivileged, to partake in its blessings without undue financial duress.

Baseer Ali Rahman Khan

–The writer is a bureaucrat serving as Additional Collector, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority