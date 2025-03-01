Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH - A trader was deprived of cash and medicines at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws in Rangpur police precincts, on Friday. According to police sources, the armed men entered the Life Medical Store situated at Jawana Bangla. They held hostage the owner Abdul Samad and other staff members at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 125,000 and a huge quantity of medicines from the store. The criminals tied the staff and the owner and escaped from the scene. Rangpur police have registered a case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident, however, the local trader community staged protest and demanded stern action against criminals.