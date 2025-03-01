Waqar and Hamid storm into finals at ITF World Tennis Masters MT-400 in Dubai

Pakistani tennis veterans Waqar Nisar and Hamid-ul-Haq have secured their spots in the singles finals of their respective age categories at the prestigious ITF MT-400 tournament, currently underway at the Topspin Sports Center in Al-Jaddaf, Dubai.

In the 70+ category, Waqar Nisar delivered a stellar performance, defeating top-seeded Surindar Mohan Sharma of India in straight sets 7-6(7-0), 6-3 to book his place in the final. Meanwhile, in the 60+ category, Hamid-ul-Haq dominated second seed Andrzej Jermakow of Poland with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory, showcasing his experience and skill on the court.

Pakistani players also excelled in the doubles category, producing impressive results in various age groups:

65+ Category:

Waqar Nisar & Inam-ul-Haq (PAK) defeated India’s Surindar Mohan Sharma & Mridul Barkakoti 6-0, 6-3.

70+ Category:

Tufail Cheema & Tariq Murtaza (PAK) outlasted India’s Sukumaran Veettil & George Thomas Puthuparambil in a thrilling encounter, securing victory 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5.

55+ Category:

Hamid-ul-Haq (PAK) & George Varghese (IND) advanced via walkover against Italy’s Marco Scotti Galletta & Gian Andrea Silvestri, along with UAE’s Mustafa Alhashmi.

With these outstanding performances, Pakistan’s seasoned players continue to shine on the international senior tennis circuit, reinforcing their competitive presence in the ITF Masters series.