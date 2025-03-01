Westerly wave to bring rain, snowfall across Pakistan from March 2

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a westerly weather system approaching the country’s western regions on March 2, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hilly areas.

Under this system’s influence, rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, and Sherani on March 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and snowfall are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and several other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from the night of March 2 until the afternoon of March 4.

The PMD has also forecasted rain and thunderstorms in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and other parts of Punjab on March 2 and 3, while light rainfall is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Larkana, Sukkur, and surrounding areas on March 2 (night) and March 3.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Kashmir.

Authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in hilly regions, as travelers and tourists visiting mountainous areas have been warned to exercise caution during this period.