Who was Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani?

ISLAMABAD - A suicide bomber killed seven worshippers during Friday prayers at the Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak town.

Among those killed was Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, a politician, a religious scholar and deputy head or vice chancellor of the Darul Uloom Haqqania – a religious school that is famous as a historic educational institution for the Afghan Taliban and other jihadi groups.

Maulana Haq also served as the chairman of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council — an umbrella coalition of religious parties and jihadi groups that was established in 2011 in reaction to the killings of Pakistani soldiers by the US forces at the Pak-Afghan border. In the past, he also remained a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), a constitutional body in Pakistan that gives legal advice to the legislature and government on Islamic issues. Maulana Hamid was the son of prominent cleric Maulana Samiul Haq Haqqani, who was also known as the “father of Taliban.” After the assassination of his father under mysterious circumstances in 2018, he assumed the position of the chief of his father’s party – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Haqqani family, the administrators of the Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, is known for enjoying respect among the ranks of Afghan Taliban and other jihadi groups who have been fighting in Afghanistan and the tribal areas in the northwest of Pakistan. This is because many leaders of the Afghan Taliban, the banned Haqqani Network and other jihadi groups had been studying in the Haqqania seminary for years. Taking a leaf from his father’s life, Maulana Hamid was considered aligned with the state and always extended his services when it came to removing mistrust between the Islamabad and Taliban leadership in Kabul. He was a good source of coordination between Islamabad and Taliban.

Last year, he led a delegation of Pakistani religious scholars to Afghanistan, where he met Taliban leaders and requested them to address Pakistan’s concerns about the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to Muhammad Israr Madani, who was part of the delegation.

He was more engaged in the administrative matters of Jamia Haqqania than in politics, said Madani, the president of the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), an Islamabad-based non-government organization. Over papers, he was the deputy head of the Jamia but practically, he was running its affairs.

In politics, Maulana Hamid did not follow in the footsteps of his fathers. He mended relations with the veteran politician and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was once an archrival of his father Maulana Sami. Both politicians had developed differences over the ownership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and later, Maulana Sami formed a separate faction of the party.

Maulana Fazl is also a graduate of madrassah Haqqania but his entry to the seminary was unofficially banned till the death of Maulana Sami. “It was Maulana Hamid who opened the doors of his religious school for Maulana Fazl and started inviting him every year to address a congregation,” said Farnood Alam, a journalist who has a deep insight into the politics of religious parties. “We can say that, not officially but practically, Maulana Hamid merged his party JUI-S into JUI-F,” he added.

Maulana Hamid was an active participant at the forum of ‘Rabita al-Alam al-Islami’, an international Islamic organization based in Saudi Arabia. His voice was considered a representative of the state at the forum, which used to seek his advice on the issue of militancy.