Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zelenskyy thanks US after heated exchange with Trump

Zelenskyy thanks US after heated exchange with Trump
Anadolu
10:13 AM | March 01, 2025
International

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked the US, its administration and people following a fiery exchange in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He said "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy's post comes after a heated war of words with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, who repeatedly accused the embattled leader of being ungrateful for Americans' support in Kyiv's war effort.

The highly undiplomatic war of words lasted for roughly 10 minutes as Zelenskyy sought to defend his handling of the over three-year-long conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the public spat, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025