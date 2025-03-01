Zelenskyy thanks US after heated exchange with Trump

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked the US, its administration and people following a fiery exchange in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He said "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy's post comes after a heated war of words with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, who repeatedly accused the embattled leader of being ungrateful for Americans' support in Kyiv's war effort.

The highly undiplomatic war of words lasted for roughly 10 minutes as Zelenskyy sought to defend his handling of the over three-year-long conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the public spat, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled.