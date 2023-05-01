Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday it is hoped that the judiciary would consider the possibility of success or failure of the negotiations before reaching a decision.

In a statement on Twitter, the former federal minister said it will be decided by May 10 that elections are to be held or the negotiations would work as an excuse to halt the electoral process. In any case, the judiciary, constitution and law will triumph, he stated.

Mr Rashid was quite perspicuous about his stance for holding elections saying that 10 days earlier or later, elections will be held.

He said the nation expects important decisions from the Supreme Court this week.

He also posed questions demanding answers on behalf of the public. He said the nation wants to know what happened to the agreement with the IMF and also to the matter of the leaked audio of the Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister.

According to Mr Rashid, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is in disarray and the alliance is facing differences from within.