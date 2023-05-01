Share:

As many as 120 cops were martyred and 333 others sustained injuries in the 77 terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 4 months, revealed police report on Monday.

According to the report, terrorists conducted 77 attacks on policemen in KP during the last 120 days. The majority of attacks were carried out in Bannu, where terrorists conducted 24 attacks.

23 attacks were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan, and 15 in Peshawar. Peshawar remained on top with the martyrs as 88 policemen sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

In Malakand 12 cops were martyred, in Bannu, 11 and three policemen lost their lives in DI Khan terror attacks during the last four months.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was enforced for three days in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid security concerns.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Peshawar, due to security concerns, section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar for three days.

During these three days, a gathering of five or more people will remain banned.