MULTAN - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 23 criminals dur­ing a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Man­soor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crack­down against criminals and arrested two notori­ous proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown. Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and an illegal weapon holder were arrested with 30-litre of li­quor, 530 gram of Hashish, one pistol and rounds.