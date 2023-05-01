Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during the crackdown here on Sunday, a police spokesman said. Waris Khan po­lice held Kamal and recovered 1 pistol 9MM from his possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Illyas and recovered rifle 44-bore from his custody. Mean­while Moragh police arrested Akram and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Taxila police re­covered 1 pistol 9MM from Sohail and 1 pistol 30-bore from Zafar Iqbal. Kahuta police recovered 1 pistol 30-bore from Amjad and 1 pistol 30-bore from Yusuf.