LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has alleged that cor­ruption of Rs20 billion was made in distribution of free flour by the federal and provincial govern­ments during Ramazan. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said the country’s system had become corrupt and outdated and could not deliver. He said corrupt government officials would be identified in the past “but today is the time when we have to look for honest officers”. Abbasi asked what did poor get out of Rs84 billion subsidy allocated by the federal and provincial governments to provide free flour to the poor during the holy month of Ramazan.

“More than Rs20 billion were stolen in the gov­ernment’s free flour scheme,” he alleged.