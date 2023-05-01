Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and Paki­stan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, met Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman here on Sunday at Governor House La­hore. Political and economic situ­ation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that a strong, prosperous and stable Pakistan should be the top priority of all of us. He said the government was taking con­crete steps to address the chal­lenges being faced by the country and is focussing on reviving the economy of the country. Balighur Rehman said that due to the tire­less efforts of the government, Pakistan’s foreign relations par­ticularly the trade relations with regional countries were improv­ing and the country’s economy was showing signs of stability, which augurs well for the future of the country. Appreciating the services of Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi as the Minister of Petroleum, the governor said that he had im­ported cheap LNG as the Federal Minister of Petroleum in previ­ous tenures, which improved the country’s economy and helped to combat the energy crisis. “Howev­er, it is a pity that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was subjected to political revenge in the previous govern­ment despite taking steps for the betterment of the country”, he added. The Punjab governor told former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, that Governor House Lahore was opened for public on Eid-ul-Fitr. He added that Governor House Lahore was a historical heritage building and a systematic plan is being worked out to permanently open it for the public, and it will be opened for the public soon. Speaking on this occasion, Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi said that in the context of the challenges faced by the country, the government should get an op­portunity to work harmoniously so that the government can take important and timely decisions for the betterment of the country and the nation.