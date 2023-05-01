Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initia­tives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was rejected by the general public, his attempt the conduct a long march in past was reject­ed widely, and the same attempt will be crushed by people in the future. Talking to a private news channel, he said that if the ne­gotiations will be manipulated by any unworkable condition, it will be proved as failed.

“We are in the middle of negotiations with the IMF, in these circumstances, elections may have thrown the nation off course.” Because, Ahsan said, Imran Khan wants to dissolve the assemblies and the govern­ment won’t cause economic in­stability by disrupting them.

Ahsan urges that, the code of conduct for the upcoming elec­tions should be discussed in ad­dition to finding a resolution to the political disagreements

“If the negotiations would be non-conclusive, the upcoming elections would be controver­sial, which the country could not afford.” On the question of the possible disqualification of the Prime Minister, he said that this victimization should stop, in past where a Prime Minister was hanged, and one was disqualified. “The Prime Minister has received the vote of confidence from the House, now disqualifying him would consider as disrespect to the House.” he added.