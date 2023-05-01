Share:

LAHORE - Anti-Corruption Establishment has lodged anoth­er corruption case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in Gujranwala.

According to details, another case was registered in Gujranwala against Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The case was filed by Anti-Corruption Gu­jranwala in its complaint on the source report.

The registered FIR accused Parvez Elahi of tak­ing bribe of Rs 2 billion for awarding the contract of the development scheme to his favourite con­tractor Haji Tariq. Sohail Asghar Chaudhry, al­ready arrested in the case, has also been named as an accused, besides Ch Parvez Elahi. XEN High­way Azmat Hayat, DEO Ashfaq Hamad, sub-engi­neer Salman Ahmed and others are some other names included in the FIR. According to the text of the FIR, the Gujarat Old GT Road was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 billion, the contract of which was awarded to Haji Tariq’s construction company.

According to the FIR, Parvez Elahi misused his power and took Rs 2 billion bribe for awarding contract to Haji Tariq Construction Company and Parvez Elahi’s frontman Sohail Asghar was also an equal participant in the deal, the FIR added.