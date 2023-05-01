LAHORE - Anti-Corruption Establishment has lodged another corruption case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in Gujranwala.
According to details, another case was registered in Gujranwala against Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The case was filed by Anti-Corruption Gujranwala in its complaint on the source report.
The registered FIR accused Parvez Elahi of taking bribe of Rs 2 billion for awarding the contract of the development scheme to his favourite contractor Haji Tariq. Sohail Asghar Chaudhry, already arrested in the case, has also been named as an accused, besides Ch Parvez Elahi. XEN Highway Azmat Hayat, DEO Ashfaq Hamad, sub-engineer Salman Ahmed and others are some other names included in the FIR. According to the text of the FIR, the Gujarat Old GT Road was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 billion, the contract of which was awarded to Haji Tariq’s construction company.
According to the FIR, Parvez Elahi misused his power and took Rs 2 billion bribe for awarding contract to Haji Tariq Construction Company and Parvez Elahi’s frontman Sohail Asghar was also an equal participant in the deal, the FIR added.