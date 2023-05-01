Share:

ISLAMABAD - Due to the successful opera­tion of Pakistani intelligence agency, a leaked audio call be­tween Munish Sharma, an Indi­an journalist, asking one of his subordinates to distort facts about the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah who died in po­lice custody on April 27, has exposed Indian brutalities and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the audio leak, Shrama could be heard directing Balkar Singh from Amar Ujala news­paper, Samba, about filing of a news story to cover up the inci­dent. According to Indian me­dia, Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, was arrested on April 21 for in­terrogation by the Indian police on suspicion of his links with Poonch attack in which several Indian soldiers were killed, was briefly released and then sum­moned up for interrogation on April 26, but he died in myste­rious circumstances.

Locals of Mendhar area blocked the road in protest over his death.

Exposing the plan to cover up the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain was a big success of Pakistani intelligence agency. Pakistani intelligence agencies have the full capability to foil the designs of the enemy on its own soil.

According to the Wire, an In­dian news outlet, the family of a 48-year-old man, who died after being named as a suspect in the Poonch attack case, has dubbed the magisterial probe ordered by the puppet IIOJK administra­tion as an “official cover-up”.

Seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, his family alleged that the order of the magisterial inquiry was “full of discrepancies”. “The order reads like an attempt to cover up the truth. It is a farce. We reject it and demand a ju­dicial probe,” said Rafaqat Hus­sain Shah, Mukhtiar’s brother.

“Rafaqat claimed that there were “bruises” and “black marks” on Mukhtiar’s back and thighs, suggesting that he was tortured in custody. “If he has commit­ted any wrong, let the investiga­tors reveal the facts publicly. Why are they trying to hide the truth?” he was quoted by the Wire. Se­nior superintendent of police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, hung up the call when the Wire asked for his comments on the case, similarly, deputy commission­er Poonch, Inder Jeet, when con­tacted, said the matter was not within his jurisdiction now as he had been transferred out of the district. A video on Mukhtiar’s phone showed him speaking in­coherently and breaking down multiple times while alleging that he, his family, and the neighbours were subjected to torture in the aftermath of the attack.