LAHORE-Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ijazur Rehman has said that due to non-availability of government patronage and unfavorable conditions, Pakistan’s traditional khadi finished products and hand-woven carpets industry is failing to capture its desired share of the over $30 billion global export trade.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said these products have been the unique identity and heritage of Pakistan in the world that is why urgent steps are needed to rebuild it as a proud national industry. He said they invite the private sector to utilise the facilities available at the Carpet Training Institute under the Joint Venture and to promote employment opportunities through modernised khadi. Ijazur Rehman further said that unfortunately, due to continuous neglect at the government level, this industry of handmade carpets of Pakistan is suffering from a severe condition and inadequate facilities for the skilled workers associated with this sector and interruption in the continuity of the supply chain have also caused irreparable damage to this sector. He said that this sector could become the new potential sixth export industry of the country but it was completely neglected and due to which Pakistan has failed to receive its required share in the global export trade of more than 30 billion dollars.

Elaborating on the manufactured products at khadi, he said that due to lack of infrastructure support, lack of attractiveness for skilled workers and other similar problems, the industry has come on ventilator. “There has been no decline in the demand for handmade carpets and this style of khadi products in the world and no single country is capable of meeting this demand. It is requested that the government should provide its patronage and support to save this wonderful heritage of Pakistan from destruction and rebuild it as a proud national industry,” he added.

Ijazur Rahman said that CTI has introduced modern khadi (handloom) with its resources in 2016 on which carpets and other products can also be produced and we are ready to train not only on this modern platform. “Rather, it is suggested that if the government and the private sector support, then this khadi should be prepared and provided in the villages, which will not only create immense employment opportunities for the people but also boost our exports. The government is also requested to include the expertise of the institute in the preparation of its plans and schemes,” he concluded.