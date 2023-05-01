Share:

NARAN - Chinese engineers on Sunday success­fully installed a shaft pan in Sukki Kinari 884 megawatts hydropower project which would provide a base for water preservation and power generation.

According to the details, the pan shaft has an important role in generating elec­tricity by converting energy from an out­flow between the upstream water and downstream water. The system com­prises a vertical shaft, the shaft crown of which forms an inlet level that is essential­ly parallel to the bottom and which below the water level of the upper water runs.

Under Construction Suki Kinari Hy­dropower Project-884MW Shaft 234m deep double chamber surge shaft which is being constructed to neu­tralise the hammering effect of water due to the sudden shutdown of gener­ating units last year.

90 percent work of the Sukki Kinari hydropower project has been complet­ed while the installation of the heavy transmission line is in progress at a rapid pace.

The total gross installed capacity of Sukki Kinari Project is 873.508-MW with the supply of 4 sets of impulse tur­bines. SK project is a foreign direct in­vestment project by Suki Kinari Hydro (Private) Limited. It is a joint venture by White Crystal Limited, Saudi Arabia (58%), Eden Inc Behad, Malaysia (20%), China Gezhouba Group Company Limit­ed (CGGC) (20%), etc. The run-of-river facility is one of the early-harvest clean energy projects under the China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Ge­zhouba Group, China is implementing the project at around $2 billion.