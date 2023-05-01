Share:

PESHAWAR - Remained underprivileged throughout the known history before the independence of Pakistan, and even after for the last seven decades, the people of merged areas (erstwhile FATA) were deprived of quality education, health and development as no worthwhile effort was made to bring them into na­tional mainstream.

This long negligence bred poverty, socio economic imbalances, unemployment and illiteracy, which led to dearth of economical and educational stakes and downfall of social values in merged areas.

The persistent unconducive environment, lacklus­ter development work and poor investment in the education sector strengthened the roots of militancy and deteriorated the law and order situation in the area in past.

The two-decade long militancy in erstwhile FATA had caused huge loss to the education sector and many students, especially females left schools and colleges due to repeated attacks by terrorists and militants.

Sighting education as the main hurdle in way of completion of their nefarious agenda, the anti-state elements blown up scores of educational institutions in the newly merged areas resulting in rise of stu­dents drop out ratio especially of girls in Khyber, Ba­jaur, Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Mohmand, taking the number of out of school chil­dren to around one million in 2021.

“The anti-state elements tried to deprive the trib­al children of their basic right of education but the successful military operations against terrorists fol­lowed by merger of FATA into KP in 2018 under the 25th constitutional amendment by the PML-N gov­ernment and other pragmatic development mea­sures foiled the bid and secured future of tribal youngsters,” said Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesman and former member provincial assembly while talking to APP.

To rebuild the destroyed educational infrastruc­ture including schools and colleges in merged areas, he said a multifaceted development programme had been launched under accelerated implementation programme (AIP) with special focus on building of educational infrastructure, provision of stipends to tribal students, transport and establishment of cam­puses of top educational colleges and universities at South Waziristan.

Syed Zainullah Shah, Chief Planning Officer/Spe­cial Secretary, Higher Education Department told APP that work on Education City at Barwan South Waziristan had been started, which would be com­pleted with an estimated cost of around Rs2,772 million.

“The consultants have submitted their proposals for establishment of different campuses of top edu­cational institutions and universities including ag­riculture, engineering, IT and vocational studies at South Waziristan, while a project management unit (PMU) has also been created for quick implementa­tion of the mega project,” he said.

“The proposed Education City would be estab­lished on 7,000 kanal and additional land would also be procured for its expansion in future,” he added.

The UET Peshawar, Agriculture University of Sci­ence and Technology Peshawar, Swat University of Science and Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhut­to University Peshawar and other top private sector universities had showed their willingness to estab­lish their campuses at South Waziristan’s Education City, he underlined.

The government would provide land to the univer­sities while they would complete construction work of their campuses with their own finances, he said.

Zainullah Shah said a public sector university at Barang tehsil of Bajaur district would be estab­lished with an estimated cost of around Rs1,000 mil­lion to provide quality education to tribal youth at their doorsteps. “Bajaur university’s feasibility has been completed and work on the project would start soon,” he said, adding the university would be estab­lished on an area of 4,000 kanal.

He said a mega‘ stipends project’ for merged ar­eas’ students costing around Rs1,700 million had also been planned, under which scholarships would be provided to all the talented students of the public sector colleges and universities.

Under ‘transport for all’ project costing around Rs1,440 million, he said 46 hiace buses were provid­ed to different colleges of merged areas to provide quality transport facilities to teachers and students under AIP, he added.

Shah further said that a public sector library was being constructed at Wana South Waziristan trib­al district with an estimated cost of Rs20 million to help all those tribal graduates who wanted to appear in competitive examinations and research works.

“The library was the long awaited demand of tribal students of South Waziristan and every efforts were being made to complete it in next two to three years,” he said.