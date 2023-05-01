Share:

MIRPUR MATHELO - Unidentified dacoits have kidnapped two men in the short hour of Sunday night from Mirpur Mathelo city of Ghotki district situated in interior Sindh. According to the reports, the dacoits intercepted the vehicle near Obarra area in Mirpur Mathelo city and kidnapped two persons, whereas the dacoits opened fire when faced resistance from passengers. As a result of firing the driver and the conductor were injured. The injured victims were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. Both the injured belong to Kashmor however, the abducted victims were from Kandhkot.