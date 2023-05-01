Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said that the defence of Pakistan was in a very strong hands and the unsuccessful moves of the enemies could not spoil anything against Pakistan. In her press statement issued here, she said that the enemy was active in trying to create a rift between the people and the armed forces, but our brave army has always repelled these anti-national elements and has always responded to such adventures in a vigorous manner. She said that anti-national elements often carry out negative propaganda and campaigns against Pakistan at the behest of their foreign masters, whose sole purpose was to prove Pakistan weak in front of the world, but they have faced disap­pointment and defeat every time. She further said that Pakistan has always given a strong response to false propaganda and fabricated allegations against Pakistan by India and its followers and has thwarted Indian attempts to weaken or humiliate Pakistan. Our brave army has always been professional. The his­tory of the Pakistan Army is filled with many sacrifices to achieve this goal with profes­sional responsibilities. We want to convince the enemy that we are capable of protecting our integrity. The entire nation is with Paki­stan Army and no sacrifice will be spared for this cause, she maintained. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan was a seeker of peace and wishes for peace in the world, but our wish should not be considered as our weakness saying that Alhamdulillah Pakistani nation knows well how to protect national in­terests and borders with its brave army. She said that Pakistan would support the right of self-determination in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir and would continue to support it.